Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max: Victory for #ReleasetheSnyderCut

Courtesy of HBO Max

Zack Snyder was originally attached to direct Justice League for DC and Warner Bros. In the end, the director was no longer a part of the project with Joss Whedon (Avengers) taking over. Since the release of the film, there was a #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement, pushing for a version by Snyder. The director himself took that opportunity to push for the movement along with others including Jason Momoa. There was even a rumor that AT&T, which owns WarnerMedia, championed a Snyder version.

Today, Zack Snyder hosted a Man of Steel Watch Party and Q&A featuring special guests like Henry Cavill. There was a lot of teasing, but finally, the director revealed that his cut of Justice League will be coming to HBO Max. He and HBO Max also took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

The movement has been a success, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be coming to HBO Max in 2021. The streaming service will launch this year on May 27th.

What’s going to be in the Snyder Cut? Could we be getting a four-hour cut? It’s reported that Snyder and his team will be back to score and cut and add new and original visual effects. According to sources from The Hollywood Reporter, the budget to make the cut ranges from $20 million to $30 million.

Has Snyder seen the theatrical version of the film? Snyder told the outlet that he still hasn’t watched Whedon’s version.

“You probably saw one-fourth of what I did,” Snyder added.

It’s going to be a long wait until 2021, but Screen Alcoholics came up with a Snyder Cut fan-made trailer. Hopefully the news and this fan-made trailer will help make things easier until its release on HBO Max.

