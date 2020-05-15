Stadia: Doom 64 has arrived, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming soon, and more

It’s a good time to be a gamer right now with a lot of recent gaming news including the Xbox and PlayStation showing off the next-gen systems. Stadia subscribers are also in for a treat this month as well as the future with Doom 64 now available and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming later in the year. More games are headed to the Stadia in the month of May, and there are a few free games for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Doom 64

Doom 64 is a classic first-person shooter that was released in 1997 for the Nintendo 64. It was later ported to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Nintendo 64, Xbox One, and PC. And now it’s available on Google Stadia (released on May 12) where players can battle demons in the 32 levels that retain the retro look and feel.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft recently released the reveal trailer for its next Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The franchise has featured Egypt, Greece, Italy, and the Americas, and soon, players will get to make life hard for an English king as they play a Viking warrior named Eivor.

Aside from the current and next-gen consoles, it will also be available on Google Stadia. And the best thing for Stadia users is that there won’t be any waiting times downloads, installs or updates.

This Holiday, Odin will be with you! Play #AssassinsCreedValhalla instantly on Stadia, without waiting for downloads, installs, or updates: https://t.co/4je1jYktz6 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 30, 2020

Stadia Pro Free Games in May

Let’s not forget the free games for Stadia Pro subscribers. These include The Turing Test, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and SteamWorld Heist for the month of May.

The Turing Test has you exploring the mystery surrounding an the icy moon of Europa. Zombie Army 4: Dead War will have you teaming up with up to three friends to stop the zombie horde. And SteamWorld Heist is a space adventure where you control robot pirates.

The games are now available to claim for Stadia Pro subscribers. And if you haven’t yet, PUBG is also free with Stadia Pro.

Stadia Controller Wireless Support for Laptops and Desktops

The Stadia Controller allows you to play games via Chromecast Ultra and with a USB-C cable on the PC. Starting this week, you can now use it to play wirelessly on your desktop and laptop. To do this, link your Stadia Controller and Stadia.com together via the Wi-Fi network.

Other Games

More games are coming in May including Embr, Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Sundered: Eldritch Edition.

Embr is coming to Stadia on May 21, with early access available on Stadia and PC. The comical game takes place in a world where people can respond to emergencies to put out flames. (Just think of Uber but for amateur firefighters.) You can play by yourself or with up to 4 players.

Jotun: Valhalla Edition is developed by Thunder Lotus Games and has you exploring Norse mythology in a hand-drawn world. Thora is a Viking warrior who has died and must prove her worth to enter Valhalla. She’ll need to fight the jotun with her trusty axe.

Sundered: Eldritch Edition is a hand-drawn metroidvania where you have the power of corrupted relics that will help you fight bosses. You can choose to use the eldritch powers or refrain from using it, which will affect your humanity. You can play with up to 4 friends locally in the co-op multiplayer.



And if it’s your first time, you can sign up for two free months of Pro by signing up at Stadia.com. This allows you to claim the free games mentioned above while also playing in 4K and HDR via the Chromecast Ultra device.