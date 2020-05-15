Soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster revealed, includes Goldfinger, The Ernies

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was a groundbreaking video game franchise that helped push the skateboarding world to the gaming market. This year, Activision will be releasing the remastered versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. Aside from the fun gameplay with spins and tricks, the games were also known for its soundtrack.

Today, it has announced that the upcoming remastered games will include popular songs from the original franchise. The tracklist has been revealed, and you can take a listen via the official playlist for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on Spotify.

What lyrics come to your head first? 🎧 Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack #THPS https://t.co/pwW052ooSY pic.twitter.com/9D73rg7w8W — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 15, 2020

Here’s the list of songs to be included in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2:

Dead Kennedys – “Police Truck”

Goldfinger – “Superman

Primus – “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver”

The Suicide Machines – “New Girl”

The Ernies – “Here and Now”

The Vandals – “Euro-Barge”

Papa Roach – “Blood Brothers

Rage Against the Machine – “Guerrilla Radio”

Naughty by Nature – “Pin the Tail on the Donkey”

Bad Religion – “You”

Powerman 5000 – “When Worlds Collide”

Millencolin – “No Cigar”

Dub Pistols – Cyclone”

Lagwagon – “May 16”

Styles of Beyond, Diselboy + Kaos – “Subculture – Dieselboy + Kaos VIP”

Consumed – “Heavy Metal Winner”

Fu Manchu – “Evil Eye”

Swingin’ Utters – “Five Lessons Learned”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Epic Games Store) on September 4, 2020.

The members of Goldfinger recently got together virtually during quarantine to perform “Superman.” You can check out the video below.