Scoob! Review: The origin of the Mystery gang

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The last theatrical Scooby-Doo film was the live-action sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and that was back in 2004. 16 years later, we finally get another theatrical film titled Scoob!, but due to the current climate, it has been released as a Premium Video On Demand. The animated film is an origin story for the Mystery gang, and together, they must stop the evil Dick Dastardly from wreaking havoc across the globe. What we’re left with is a movie filled with entertaining characters and Hanna-Barbera Easter eggs, despite some of the jokes falling a bit flat.

The film follows young Shaggy (voiced by Iain Armitage) as he meets young Scooby-Doo (Frank Walker) for the first time. Together, they form a bond, and soon they team up with Fred, Daphne, and Velma. When the team decides to get serious as they become adults, Shaggy (Will Forte) and Scooby-Doo feel like they don’t belong in Mystery Inc. This has the duo leaving the team and living their lives elsewhere. As luck would have it, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo get sucked into another adventure with Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg), Dynomutt (Ken Jeong), and Dee Dee Sykes (Kiersey Clemons).

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

There are many things to like about Scoob! including the wonderful animation and character designs, seeing the Mystery gang on a big global adventure, the non-stop humor, and an emotional tale of friendship. Hanna-Barbera fans will definitely enjoy the many Easter eggs and characters in the Hanna-Barbera universe. Also, the cute robots serving Dick Dastardly are definitely one of our favorite minions as of late.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

As much as we enjoy the Hanna-Barbera characters joining forces with the Mystery gang, it takes time away from them. The dramatic moments with the Mystery gang could have had more of an emotional impact, but in the end, it felt like an extended Scooby-Doo episode with a higher budget. The team was split up for the most part, after all, and we didn’t get to appreciate the friendship they had by the time the film was over.

With some of the jokes falling flat and the Mystery gang sharing screen time with other characters, Scoob! still was an amusing experience. Audiences still get to see the Mystery Inc on one of their biggest adventures yet. As for the many Hanna-Barbera surprises, it has gotten us excited for a possible universe expanding. We’re hoping Warner Bros. will continue expanding the universe. In the end, the film doesn’t quite reach that bar like other grand animated films, but Scoob! was a waggish adventure for the whole family.

Score: 3.5/5 Atoms