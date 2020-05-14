PlayStation features 18-minute Ghost of Tsushima gameplay and Unreal Engine V tech demo

Microsoft released a “gameplay” trailer for its slate of upcoming games coming to the Xbox Series X. However, it received negative reactions from fans since it didn’t actually feature in-game gameplay. Sony this week has released two videos featuring the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and it shows off the capabilities of both systems.

Today, Sony released the 18-minute gameplay trailer for Ghost of Tsushima for its latest State of Play event. It featured a variety of gameplay mechanics. One of the most impressive features is its minimal HUD. There are no minimaps and no mission markers. You will have to rely on looking at a traditional game map and using the wind and animals to help guide you. Yes, the animals will help you locate hidden locations, and the wind will help you find your mission.

Other gameplay mechanics featured in the video include fighting as an honorable samurai, fighting dirty as a ghost, and traversal. Samurai cinema fans will be surprised about the Samurai Cinema mode, turning the game black and white with effects like film scratches and grains.

Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games released a next-gen real-time demo of Unreal Engine 5 running on PlayStation 5. It was a beautiful tech demo that shows what developers will be able to pull off for next-generation graphics. The new features include achieving photorealistic graphics similar to live-action movies and big-budget CG-animated films.

The two key features promoted here are the Lumen and Nanite. With Lumen, the team shows off the dynamic global illumination. This allows the world to react to lighting changes like light shining through a hole after a ceiling collapses. Light can bounce off of different types of objects, and with Lumen, time is saved, allowing artists to rearrange the light without having to wait for lightmap bakes and lightmap UVs to process.

Nanite allows artists to create a detailed world without compromising on quality. There are no more worries for counting polygons, so that means quality will be retained.

The tech demo was running at 1440p at 30 FPS for the PlayStation 5. Unreal Engine 5 will be available as a preview in early 2021, with the full release coming in late 2021. It will support next-gen consoles, current-gen consoles, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.