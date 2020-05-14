Iain Armitage on playing young Shaggy and practicing his ‘zoinks’ in Scoob!

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Scoob! was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on May 15, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, Warner Bros. has opted to release the movie digitally instead. The release date will remain the same, and that means audiences will get to see how Shaggy and Scooby-Doo meet for the first time this Friday.

With the film just a few days away, we jumped at the chance to chat with Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), who voiced young Shaggy. He talks about what it’s like lending his voice for an animated film, diving deep into the show, practicing his “zoinks” and more.

John Nguyen: With Scoob coming out this week, what is it like trying to promote this movie during this time?



Iain Armitage: It’s been very fun. It’s been a little crazy, of course, because I’ve been at home all the time on my couch doing interviews. But actually, I’ve liked it. It’s a lot of fun. There’s a crazy thing where I was scheduled to do a movie right after COVID started. I was going to go to Canada, and we were going to do a movie over my hiatus. They’re going to have to postpone that I believe. Yeah, I was very excited about that.

Did the filmmakers reach out to you for the role?

I think I was reached, but I’m not entirely sure. But we probably did three or four sessions, and it was a lot of fun. They were usually about two-hour sessions, and everyone was so nice. It was really, really, really fun working with such cool and funny people. A lot of the people that played the younger version of the gang are my friends like Ariana Greenblatt and Mckenna Grace.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

During the voice session, did you get to interact with the other castmates?

I was by myself. I think they didn’t even have any other people in any group, but I really enjoyed doing it. We all got to watch the preview together, and then I did an interview with McKenna a while ago. I was saying, “It was so much fun to do, even if we weren’t together since I knew I was doing it with my friends.”

Were you able to be free with how you portrayed young Shaggy or were there certain guidelines on how he should be?

He was definitely freer than Sheldon has been. [laughs] It was a lot of fun. I think the hardest thing was the “zoinks.” I already have a pretty high register, so going even higher and cracking my voice was kind of hard. I watched a lot of Scooby-Doo and a lot of clips of just the “zoinks.” For the most part, I was fairly free.



Our director, Tony Cervone, was very, very open. And he was really fun to work with. Whenever I had a question about a line or was wondering about how I should say it, he was very helpful.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Before doing this role, did you have any research or any background with Scooby-Doo? Or did you dive into it afterward?

I dived into it afterward, for sure. I watched a whole bunch of Scooby-Doo on Netflix. But before, I didn’t actually know that much about it, and of course, everyone has to be at least somewhat aware of Scooby-Doo. So definitely afterward I really dived into it.

As for Shaggy, do you share a common interest like craving for food?

Well, my mom says I have some pretty weird cravings. I eat frozen pickles with cinnamon on top. I do a lot of weird food combos that she thinks are completely disgusting. She hates pickles. I love pickles. I’ll pretty much eat pickles with anything. It’s the basis of my existence. I have some pretty weird things that I eat.



What’s the weirdest thing?

I try not to eat a lot of sugar, but if I was eating sugar, I would definitely do pickles, chocolate, cinnamon and black pepper. I just always have loved weird food combos. A lot of people around me have been like, “Do you really want to eat that? Is that the best idea?”



Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The older version of Shaggy is voiced by Will Forte. Did you get to observe his portrayal?

I actually didn’t really get to be with him that much during the making of this. I think I only actually formally met him afterward virtually on a thing we did a couple of days ago. He’s really nice, really funny and really cool.

What surprised you while working on an animated project?

I’ve done mostly live-action, so with animation, I think it’s just so fun. Usually, the sessions are two or three hours, so these are relatively short as a working day. I would never, but you could essentially show up in your pajamas. It’s very relaxed, and no hair and makeup!

