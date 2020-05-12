Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 are getting remastered for PS4, Xbox One, PC

Skateboarding games are coming back in 2020. The next skateboarding game fans can look forward to is Skater XL, a physics-based skateboarding game coming in July. Today, Activision has announced that the classic skateboarding games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2, will be getting remastered for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is a franchise that helped push the world of skateboarding to gamers, and the first game featured engaging gameplay and memorable tracks like Goldfinger’s “Superman” and The Vandals’ “Euro-barge.”

Vicarious Visions is behind the remaster, the studio that worked on Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. It will be bringing back all the original levels, pro-skaters, tricks, and more but with recreated levels. The songs from the original games will be back as well as Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater. If you want to compete against other players, you can with the multiplayer game modes.

The original skaters are back including Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist.

What is new is the new editor for Create-A-Park and the ability to share the park online.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Epic Games Store) on September 4, 2020.

Check out the before and after screenshots below.

Original

Remaster

Check out the rest of the gallery.









“The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today,” said Tony Hawk. “I’m excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers – and existing fans – to grow the sport even further.”

“Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series,” said Jen Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions. “We’re taking what you knew and loved from the original games and mixing that with enhanced creative tools which will allow gamers to invent brand new ways to play the game they love. We’re confident it will be the ultimate Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater experience fans have been asking for.”