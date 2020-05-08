Berserk, Fullmetal Alchemist, Kill La Kill, Death Note, and other anime titles coming to HBO Max

HBO Max is the highly anticipated streaming service that will launch on May 27, 2020. Subscribers will be able to stream Warner Bros. and HBO content including the Watchmen series, Game of Thrones, Westworld, Joker, Aquaman, and more. In addition, there will also be anime content thanks to a partnership with Crunchyroll. A slate of anime series has been announced to appear on HBO Max on its launch date.

There will be 17 anime titles appearing on HBO Max including Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World (Director’s Cut), Kill La Kill, Your Lie in April and Keep Your Hands off Eizouken. After the initial launch, new anime programs will be debuting on HBO Max every quarter.

As an HBO Max subscriber, you’ll also get to access a collection of series from Crunchyroll’s 1000+ titles including Rurouni Kenshin, KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Bungo Stray Dogs, Berserk, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Kill la Kill, Your Lie in April, ERASED, Kiznaiver, Schwarzes Marken, 91 Days, The Testament of Sister New Devil and Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers.

As for the anime titles appearing in HBO Max each quarter, expect titles like Hunter X Hunter and Death Note within the first year of its launch.

Here’s the list of titles available on May 27th:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Full Series (64 episodes)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Director’s Cut) – Season 1 (13 episodes and 1 OVA)

In/Spectre – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Keep Your Hands off Eizouken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Rurouni Kenshin – Full Series (94 episodes)

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Bungo Stray Dogs – Seasons 1 – 3 (37 episodes)

Berserk – Seasons 1 and 2 (26 episodes)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Kill la Kill – Season 1 (24 episodes)

Your Lie in April – Season 1 (22 episodes)

ERASED – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Kiznaiver – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Schwarzes Marken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

91 Days – Season 1 (13 episodes)

The Testament of Sister New Devil – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Titles coming after the launch window: