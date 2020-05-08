Death Coming free for a limited time on Epic Games Store

Final Destination is a film series about people dying from terrible accidents, with Death working behind the scenes. Now imagine if the concept is a game. That’s the case with Next Studios’ Death Coming. Gamers can play the freak accident puzzle game on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS. This week, PC gamers will have a chance to get the game for free for a limited time.

Death Coming is free on Epic Games Store from now until Thursday, May 14, 2020. You’ll be playing as Grim Reaper’s assistant, and it’s up to you to accidentally kill as many people as you can. It’s a dark game, but thanks to the art style, humor and retro graphics, it’s also entertaining.

As Death’s assistant, you’ll need to find objects around an area and see if it’s capable of ending the life of an innocent bystander. As a puzzle game, you’ll need to avoid angels surveying the area while also figuring out how to lure certain victims into a death trap.

The freebie comes after Next Studios’ free Steam key bundles giveaway including Death Coming, Unheard, Bladed Fury, Iris.Fall, and Biped. The “High 5 with NExT at Home” giveaway ended on May 5th.

Next Studios is currently working on the animated roguelike RPG, Crown Trick. The game is in closed beta until Wednesday, May 20, and you can sign up here.