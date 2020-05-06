The Last of Us Part II Story Trailer, Sony blocks comments

Courtesy of Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II has been in the works for a while, and it has been delayed a few times due to needing more development time and the current pandemic. Now it looks like we have the final release date, and it’s locked for June 19, 2020.

Today, a new story trailer has been released, and it features our two main protagonists from the first game back at it again in the post-apocalyptic world, Joel and Ellie. Fans who haven’t been following the leaks will be in for a rude awakening.

The comments and like/dislike have been disabled for the video, but it is enabled on the one IGN posted, where it has received mixed reactions. There’s a whole lot of negative comments due to the leaks, and fans aren’t happy with the suggested direction of the game. Imagine the Star Wars fanbase after the release of the sequel trilogy.

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead

There’s one character that is causing a lot of controversies, and her name is Abby. Who’s Abby? She was the character introduced in the violent The Last of Us Part II trailer.

Why are fans fuming? The leak is said to reveal a shocking revelation involving beloved characters dying off, and Abby is in the middle of it all. She fulfills her mission in killing Joel, and she confronts Ellie later on.

With the leak, it has made things clear that fans are not happy with Abby. A fan did a comparison to the new Star Wars trilogy with how fans got upset at the handling of legacy characters, like the death of Han Solo by the hands of Kylo Ren.

This looks to be the same case, but we’ll see how it all unravels once The Last of Us Part II is finally released on June 19, 2020.