Skater XL is coming July, plus new customization trailer

Skater XL is the next ambitious skateboarding title from developer Easy Day Studios, and it will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This week, it’s been announced that it will be available on July 7, 2020. A new trailer has been released, showing off the different brands and customization available.

Skater XL will have popular skate brands like New Balance, Etnies, DC, Santa Cruz, Primitive, Independent, and Vans.

Here’s the list of apparel, footwear, decks, wheels and more:

New Balance – Numeric Shoes and Apparel

Etnies – Footwear and Apparel

Enjoi – Skateboards and Apparel

Blind – Skateboards and Apparel

Almost – Skateboards and Apparel

DC Shoes – Footwear and Apparel

Santa Cruz Skateboards – Decks

Vans – Shoes

Primitive – Decks and Apparel

Element – Decks and Apparel

Independent Truck Co. – Trucks and Apparel

Venture – Trucks

Thunder – Trucks

Spitfire – Wheels

Lakai – Footwear and Apparel

ẻS – Footwear and Apparel

Emerica – Footwear and Apparel

Grimple Stix – Decks

Sk8Mafia – Decks and Apparel

SOVRN – Decks and Apparel

Ricta – Wheels

Mob Grip – Grip tape

Bones – Wheels and Apparel

Crupie – Wheels

Grizzly – Grip tape and Apparel

Dickies – Apparel

Old Friends – Apparel

Transworld Skateboarding – Apparel

411VM – Apparel

The Nine Club – Apparel



It’s been a while since a skateboarding game has been available for all major platforms, and Skater XL is stepping it up with its physics-based gameplay and analog sticks acting like the skater’s feet. Instead of having the skater perform captured skating animation, the tricks and moves here will rely on the physics of the actual skateboard and the movement of the skater’s feet.

Playable characters include Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, Tom Asta and Brandon Westgate. As a skater, you’ll have complete freedom to create, combine and style your moves as you skate in Downtown LA and other iconic locations in the Los Angeles area. There are plenty of skating spots including plazas, schools, pools, buildings, car parks and corridors.

The modding community is also big, and players will have access to more maps and player-created content like digital skate zones

Skater XL will be available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on July 7, 2020. Brick and mortar stores will carry physical copies for the PS4 and Xbox One.