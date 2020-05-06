RoboCop and Friendship to appear in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

Mortal Kombat 11 has been out since March 2019, and NetherRealm Studios has been continuing to add more content including new DLC characters like Spawn, Joker, Terminator, Shang Tsung, and more. With all the announced DLC characters released, it’s time for the next phase with today’s announcement of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath has been released, and it introduces new playable characters including RoboCop, Sheeva and Fujin as well as giving us a glimpse at the story campaign with new cinematic scenes.

What happens after Liu Kang defeats Kronika? History can’t be restarted, but Shang Tsung can help. Now Raiden, Liu Kang and the rest will have to team up with their former enemy.

Fujin, the God of Wind, joins as a playable character along with Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the Shokan race. As for characters not in the Mortal Kombat universe, there’s RoboCop, who debuts for the first time in the franchise. He will be voiced by Peter Weller, the original RoboCop actor who also lent his likeness for the game. Oh, and there’s more. Three new character skin packs will be released throughout the year.

And for those who want free content, NetherRealm has you covered. New Stages will be added including classic ones like Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber, where you can perform stage fatalities. Friendship, the ’90s finishing move that proves Mortal Kombat characters can be nice, will be returning.

“Our fans have really enjoyed the story campaign in Mortal Kombat, and we’re happy to continue the narrative and add new characters to the roster with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. “In addition, Friendships and Stage Fatalities are being added as part of the free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players. Both are fan-favorite features that we’re excited to finally bring back to the franchise.”

If you don’t have a copy of Mortal Kombat 11, you can get the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, which includes all fighters, DLC characters, story content, 25 additional characters skins, and game modes from Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. The Kollection retails for $59.99, and it’s available now as a digital preorder. The physical version will be available in June in the Americas only.

If you already have Mortal Kombat 11, you can get the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion by itself for $39.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath & Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99 (SRP).

As an incentive for preorders, players will get the Eternal Klash Skin Pack. These are three new character skins including the Scorpion outfit inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), Sub-Zero skin inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception, and Frost skin inspired by the Klassic version of the Lin Kuei outfit.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be released digitally first on May 26, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia.