Mu6 Space 2: Noise Cancelling Headphones Review

Credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

Mu6 is new a new audio company entering the market, and the name of the company means music & you. It has been researching noise-canceling headphones for 10 years, and it released the Space 1 headphones back in 2018. In 2020, it released the Space 2, the latest in its noise-canceling headphones line.

Nerd Reactor was able to test a pair of the $199 Space 2 headphones, and it’s a comfortable headset with great active noise canceling, crisp audio and superb bass.

Design and Comfort

Credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

It comes in a black cardboard package, and the pair of headphones is located inside a round black case. The case is big, and it’s not necessarily a case you’d want to carry around while traveling. It’s great for storing inside a backpack, but if you want to take it on the go, you’ll probably want to wrap the actual headphones around your neck.

The Mu6 earcups are very sleek and round and comes with 40mm drivers, and the build quality has been durable during our testing. I did twist these around for a bit, and the band is pretty flexible.

Mu6 Space 2 is one of the more comfortable Bluetooth headphones out there. The cups go over the ears, and it fits comfortably over your head. I was able to wear it for hours without feeling too much pressure against my ears.

Controls

Credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

The 3D touch-sensitive controls are a blessing and a curse. They allow the user to easily control the media by a simple touch on the cups. With the Mu6 Space 2, you can pause, change the volume, and change the track with simple presses or swipes on the right cup. If you cover the right cup with your hand, it enables Smart Touch & Talk, allowing the mic to pick up environmental sounds and lowering the media volume by 20%. It’s a great alternative to taking off your headset to interact with someone.

The media also pauses automatically if you take off the headphones. There are raised indicators to help you feel where the controls are located at. Since these are sensitive to touch, the slightest touch will mess with the playback of your media. If you’re the type to adjust your headphones often, you will get annoyed by these accidental touches.

Audio Quality

Credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

The highs and mids are clear and crisp, and the Mu6 Space 2 doesn’t skip a beat on the bass. It packs a punch, and it is definitely more noticeable compared to the highs and mids. If you love bass, you’re in for a treat.

I also tested the audio using the accompanied cables, and I was surprised to find out the audio quality was not up to par. It’s not as crisp and overall sounds a bit muffled. I definitely recommend sticking with listening via Bluetooth connection.

Noise Cancellation

The Mu6 Space 2 headphones are focused on noise-canceling, and it has an ANC peak level of 40dB. I wanted to test how well it reduces outside noise, so I used an outside audio source via speakers at 20% volume, and then I listened to music with the Mu6 connected to my Google Pixel phone.

At 20% volume or less, the outside noise can still be heard, but it’s very faint. It’s to be expected since the Space 2 audio wasn’t loud enough to drown out the other sound. At 50%, outside noise is muffled, and when the song kicks in, I can no longer hear any noise from the speakers. The noise-canceling is really impressive. Of course, your mileage may vary depending on your device, music, and whether the outside noise is louder.

Battery Life



The Mu6 Space 2 has a battery life of around 4 hours. ANC will eat up the battery, and it’s turned on automatically. If you want it to last longer, turn off the feature. The good news is that since it uses USB-C, charging is quick.

Final Reaction

The Mu6 Space 2 is an impressive pair of headphones. With its crisp audio, loud bass, comfortability and active noise cancellation, it’s one of the better Bluetooth headphones at its price range.

Score: 4.5/5 Atoms

The pair of Mu6 Noise Cancelling Headphones retails for $199 and is available on Amazon. It’s also available on the official mu6.live site where you can use the coupon code “xts10” to get $10 off.

The Mu6 Space 2 was provided for review purposes.