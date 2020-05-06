Funko Pop! Funkoverse: Jurassic Park Strategy Game Review

Funko has unleashed a phenomenon with its Pop! vinyl figures. Many popular characters have been immortalized as figures including Mickey Mouse, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, Geralt of Rivia, Daenerys Targaryen and many, many more. The next step in the Funko Pop! world is the Funkoverse Strategy Game, a board game that includes exclusive Funkoverse Pop! Game Figures.

We were able to test out two different Funkoverse Strategy Games from Jurassic Park, one made for 2-4 players (see it on Amazon) and the other for 2 players (Amazon). The best part about these games is the cool collectible figures, and they’re smaller than the regular Funko Pop! vinyl figures.

The 2-4 Player base game includes figures for Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Ray Arnold, and a raptor. It has 2 playable maps: Visitor Center and Raptor Paddock.

The game has you playing as different characters, and name of the game is to defeat your rival by scoring the most points. Each character has basic moves and unique abilities to help give them an edge against other players. If you’ve played Magic the Gathering, this should feel familiar to you.

There are four available game scenarios, and with 2 different maps, players will encounter familiar moments from the film. It comes with instructions, and it can be overwhelming when you’re starting out and reading to understand the rules. Once you get the hang of the game, it becomes easy, and it helps with the many scenarios and maps for extended playtime. The scenarios are like the different modes in a multiplayer video game including Capture the Flag, Control Points, King of the Hill, etc.

What makes Funkoverse even better is that you can use the Funkoverse figures in other Funkoverse boards. Jurassic Park characters can enter the world of Harry Potter and DC, and Harry Potter can fend off dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, and Batman can go up against Voldemort. It’s kind of like the discontinued Disney Infinity and Skylanders where you can use different figures in different worlds.

The game also includes little items like dice and points, and in the Jurassic Park game, the points are amber with mosquitos.

Jurassic Park Expandalong with Dr. Ian Malcom and T. rex

The 2 player version includes the Funkoverse Pop! game figures for Dr. Ian Malcolm and the T. rex and 2 playable maps (the T. rex Paddock and Isla Nublar Lab), and two scenarios. The real reason to get this is for those who are fans of Jeff Goldblum and the T. rex.

Final Reaction

The games can be simple, but to make it really fun, we suggest playing with the maximum number of players allowed and the different scenarios. With more players, you’ll have to plan your moves even more carefully as you deal with different minds. With the figures and their unique abilities, different maps, and scenarios, it adds to the game’s replayability. Some of the scenarios will be familiar for those who love video game modes like Capture the Flag and King of the Hill.

The Funkoverse Jurassic Park Strategy Games are now available on Amazon.

The Funkoverse Strategy Games were provided by Funko for review purposes.

