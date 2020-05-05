Steve Carell stars in Netflix’s Space Force teaser trailer

Today Netflix has released the teaser trailer for Space Force, a series from co-creator and star Steve Carell. It’s also co-created by Greg Daniels, the co-creator of King of the Hill and creator of Amazon’s Upload.

Space Force originated as an idea from Netflix. The streaming giant reached out to Carell to see if he wanted to do a comedy with nothing other than a title to its name. The actor then pitched the show to Daniels, and they both thought the concept was funny.

Synopsis: A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

The series features a lot of notable actors including John Malkovich (Con Air), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Fred Willard (Anchorman), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Don Lake (Zootopia) and Jane Lynch (Wreck-It Ralph). Joining them are Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Alex Sparrow, Noah Emmerich, Jessica St. Clair, and Roy Wood Jr.

Daniels serves as the showrunner with Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) serving as executive producer.