New Lenovo Legion laptops and towers in 2020

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has announced its new lineup for the Lenovo Legion, and it will be bringing the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series or AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors as well as the new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 2080 Super GPUs with Max-Q Design. The new line includes the Lenovo Legion 7i, Lenovo Legion 5i, the Lenovo Legion 5, and Lenovo Legion 5Pi. Additionally, there’s the new Lenovo Legion Tower 5i.

With the new laptops and towers, there’s also the refreshed Lenovo Legion Y740 Si laptop with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors. As for the Lenovo Legion 5, it marks the first time a Lenovo gaming laptop to house the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors.

According to Lenovo’s surveys, half of the gamers use their gaming PCs for everyday applications. However, the top things are still better graphics, processors and memory options. As a result, the design is subtle and allows gamers to use their laptops at work and other locations for content creation and entertainment, whether they are for gaming or video streaming.

Lenovo Legion 7i Laptop

Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion 7i has a 15-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080) with 100% Adobe sRGB color accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 400. The exterior is all metal in Slate Grey hue and weighs 4.62 lbs. It’s powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series overclocked mobile processors with storage of up to 1TB PCIe SSD and up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

The laptop offers up to 240Hz refresh rate with response times under 1ms via OverDrive and Nvidia G-sync technology. You’ll be able to get up to the GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU with Max-Q Design, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System are included for lively visuals and audio.

The 80WHr battery can last up to 8 hours, according to Lenovo. The Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard features 100% anti-ghosting, sub-millisecond response times, and soft-landing switches.

Lenovo Legion Y740 Si Laptop

Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Y740Si is the thinnest and lightest Lenovo Legion laptop, weighing at just 3.74 lbs. It was first revealed during CES, and the refreshed laptop offers up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processors with up to 15-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS panel display featuring VESA DisplayHDR 400, Dolby Vision and 100% RGB color gamut.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi Laptop

Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion 5Pi features up to 500 nits brightness, 15-inch Full HD IPS display with optional 240Hz refresh rate and VESA DispalHDR 400 and Dolby Vision. With up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processor and optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, the laptop is portable at 5.5 lbs.

The storage is capable of up to 1TB PCIe SSD with options for memory, and it includes Dolby Atmos with Harman Kardon speakers. The 80WHr battery lasts up to 8 hours, according to Lenovo, and the slim power adapter can charge from zero to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes.

Lenovo 5i and Lenovo Legion 5

Both the Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 5 are the mainstream Windows 10 gaming laptops. With the Lenovo Legion 5i, there’s the option for 15-inch and 17-inch sizes, which includes Nvidia GeForce graphics with up to 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is the first Lenovo Legion laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors.

The 15-inch Full HD IPS display has an Intel CPU and up to GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and optional 240Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR 400 with Dolby Vision.

The Lenovo Legion 5i’s 15-inch display is capable of up to 500 nits. Both sizes have up to 16GB DDR4 memory, 1TB PCIe SSD storage and 100% anti-ghosting with Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard and optional 4-zone RGB system lighting. The 17-inch laptop has a 144Hz refresh rate and weighs 6.56 lbs, and the 15-inch laptop has a weight of 5.5 lbs.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5 has up to the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H-Series Mobile Processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 discrete graphics, and 144Hz refresh rate.

All the Legion 5i and 5 models support Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Atmos with a Phantom Black hue and up to 8 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge Pro.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming tower has up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU and 4K resolution. It features blue LED lighting, optional RGB internal lighting with a Phantom Black hue chassis. It has up to Intel Core processors, Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling system, 150-watt CPU cooler, and larger intake fans. It has up to Intel Core processors, and the latest AMD desktop processors are available as an option later this year.

Here’s the information on pricing and availability: