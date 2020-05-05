HP Omen Gaming PCs and Monitor Spring 2020 Lineup

Photo Credit: HP

It’s a tough time in the world right now, but that doesn’t mean everything has to be gloomy. There is plenty of home entertainment to help people get by, and one of them is video games to help gamers take their minds off of things. For the PC gaming market, HP has revealed new Omen products for Spring 2020. For desktops, the Omen 25L and 30L have been announced, and with monitors, there is the Omen 27i Gaming Monitor.

The Omen 25L and 30L Desktops

Photo Credit: HP

The Omen desktops have been redesigned and are built with thermals and a tool-less design that meet the microATX standards. The 30L model features the tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel.

Graphics Card

The Omen desktops will include a graphics card up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. These are powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz, 10 cores, and 20 threads or by the AMD Ryzen 9 3900.

Memory, SSD, and PSU

Photo credit: HP

HP has previously partnered with HyperX, and in the new desktops, you can install up to 64GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-3200MHz XMP memory.

The new partnerships include Western Digital’s WD_Black for Omen SSD and Coller Master’s PSU. The WD_Black for Omen SSD features sequential read performance of up to 3430MB/s, write performance of up to 3,000MB/s, and space of up to 2TB.

This marks the first time Cooler Master appears in an Omen product. The desktop can have up to 750W 80 Plus Platinum ATX PSU and comes with flat black cables, making routing easier. You’ll have an option of 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler for the CPU. According to HP, it has run a 3DMark11 thermal test that has dropped the desktop’s temperature down to 10 degrees.

The rubber feet height on the case is higher now with 15mm compared to the Omen Obelisk’s 4mm, allowing for more airflow. The graphics card location is also higher, giving more space between the power supply and improving thermal efficiency.

Since you can see inside the desktops, HP has options for RGB lighting effects in six zones including front logo, front fan, interior lighting, CPU cooler, memory and graphics.

The new Omen Gaming Desktop allows for ease of expansion with removable/replaceable bottom air filter and tool-less access.

Omen 27i Gaming Monitor

Photo credit: HP

The Omen 27i Gaming Monitor has also been announced, making it the first Nano IPS panel gaming monitor for Omen. It has a color gamut of DCI-P3 98%, offering deeper hues and 25% wider color gamut than sRGB.

It has a resolution of 2560×1440 (Quad HD) with 350 nits brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time with overdrive, and Nvidia G-sync compatibility for removing display stutter, input lag, and screen tears. The monitor has a black shade coat, easy-to-access ports on the diamond, dual pillar height, adjustable stand, four tilted ports, and measures at 27″ diagonally. To add icing on the cake, the backside has a diamond panel lighting, and you can set up the color for the lights.

Photo credit: HP

