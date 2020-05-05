Call of Duty: Warzone surpasses over 60 million players

When Activision decided to make its latest battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, available for free, it had millions upon millions of players jumping into battle in Verdansk. Today, the publishing giant has announced that over 60 million players have played the free-to-play game since it launched on March 10th.

The Call of Duty Twitter account made the announcement today, complete with a graphic showing off the number of players.

Over 60 million #Warzone players.



Thank you for dropping in with us. pic.twitter.com/ugbbrOEmnr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are currently in the third season for the battle pass. There are items available for free, and you can unlock them by simply playing the game.

For the chance to unlock all the items in season 3, you can purchase the battle pass season for 1,000 COD points and completing all the tiers. The good news is that you can earn all of those points back by playing the game and reaching the required tiers. The third season battle pass also includes character skins for Alex, Mara, and more.