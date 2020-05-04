Taika Waititi will direct and co-write Star Wars movie with 1917’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Taika Waititi has been a big part of the Disney family by directing Marvel’s Thor Ragnarok and an episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+. It would seem that he made a big impact on Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy since it was announced today that he’ll be directing and co-writing a new Star Wars movie.

Waititi directed the last episode of The Mandalorian Season 1, and he infused his comedy style into the episode. We can probably expect more of that with the upcoming Star Wars film. In addition to this news, Krysty Wilson-Cairns will be joining as a co-writer. She was a co-writer for 1917, the WWI film from director Sam Mendes, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

In other news, Lucasfilm has confirmed that Lesley Headland (Russian Doll) is working on a new Star Wars series for Disney+. She will serve as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner. It’s been reported that the series will have will be female-centric, according to Variety.

Disney+ has more Star Wars series in its upcoming lineup including the second season of The Mandalorian, a Cassian Andor series, and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Waititi and Headland’s Star Wars projects have no release dates revealed.

Source: Star Wars