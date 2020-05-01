No E3? Summer Game Fest is here to save the day

The pandemic has caused many huge events to be canceled this year including San Diego Comic-Con and Anime Expo. E3 was also canceled this year, and it left a void for huge gaming announcements. Not to fear since The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley has rallied the gaming industry together for Summer Game Fest, a virtual event that will take place throughout May to August. That’s four months of gaming excitement.

Summer Game Fest will celebrate the future of video games with breaking news, in-game events, and free playable content. It has released an announcement trailer along with the summergamefest.com site for live notifications.

Summer Game Fest will be an all-digital festival running from May to August 2020 to celebrate video games. Participating video game companies include 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Steam, Square Enix, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

With Sony and Microsoft participating, here’s hoping we’ll get to see new information regarding the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Event details will be revealed by each game publisher, and more publishers will be announced soon.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, it’s more important than ever that video games serve as a common and virtual connection point between us all,” said Geoff Keighley, curator, Summer Game Fest. “SGF is an organizing principle that promises fans a whole season of video game news and other surprises from the comfort of home.”

Will gamers get to have a taste of upcoming games? Let’s hope so. The announcement revealed that Steam, Xbox and other platforms will have select game content available as “playable, limited demonstrations and trials.” The game content and schedule will be different across the many platforms. Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition will be available from June 9-14, with dates for other platforms to be announced soon.

Summer Game Fest will have programming available on streaming platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Mixer and more.

Keighley will host pre and post shows for the big publisher events. For Gamescom fans, Keighley will host a special event, Opening Night Live, on August 24, marking the finale of Summer Game Fest.