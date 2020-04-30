Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have you living your Viking fantasy

Ubisoft has just dropped the cinematic world premiere trailer for its new Assassin’s Creed game called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Yes, you’ll get to play as a Viking embarking on the new world of Britan. (At least new for the Vikings.) We’re introduced to the male protagonist, Eivor, as he and his army battle King Alf and his army.

Some video game studios love to promote an upcoming game way in advance like CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Ubisoft tends to reveal its Assassin’s Creed games in the same year as its release. The franchise was known for its yearly releases, and the quality suffered because of it. Recently, the company has been taking more time to develop its Assassin’s Creed games with some yearly gaps. The last Assassin’s Creed game we had was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey back in 2018. As for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the team worked on this for about 2 and a half years.

Like previous Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is announced via a pre-rendered cinematic trailer with a dramatic and melodic song playing in the background. In the trailer, we hear a Viking-inspired version of “Soul of a Man” song by Steven Stern.

In the game, you’ll be able to choose between a male or a female protagonist. Male Eivor is played by Magnus Bruun, who played Viking ruler Cnut the Great in Netflix’s The Last Kingdom.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will mainly take place in Britain, but don’t worry, you’ll get to visit the Scandinavian country of Norway. Since our main hero is a Viking, does that mean other Vikings will be good? Nope. In addition to being invaders, it will also show the Vikings as settlers and their rich culture including Norse mythology.

With the last two games, you got to explore Egypt and Greece, and there wasn’t any incentive to come back to a particular area once you’ve finished a mission. With Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, you and your clan will be coming back to your new home, a village settlement hub. You will be able to grow and customize it including new buildings like barracks, blacksmith and tattoo parlors. Your actions will dictate what will happen in the settlement, like how it’ll affect alliances between clans. Romance options will also come into the picture here.

As for ships and weapons, Eivor will have a Viking longboat and the ability to wield two weapons. The shield is also returning, which was featured in Assassin’s Creed Origins.

As for Norse mythology, Odin was teased in the trailer. He’s a mysterious figure with an eyepatch, and he is seen with a raven. Will this be someone who shows Eivor the way of the Assassin Order? This is an Assassin’s Creed game after all, and we do see the main character dispatching a tough enemy with a hidden blade.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be coming out in Holiday 2020, and it has been built from the ground up to take advantage of the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It will also be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

