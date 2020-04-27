EWIN Champion Series Gaming Chair (Review)

Being no stranger to EWIN, I went into this review with an understanding of what their chairs are like. I reviewed the FlashXL over a year ago, and another one of our writers wrote a review on another EWIN chair almost a year to the day later. Let’s take a closer look to see how the EWIN Champion Series Gaming Chair holds up in 2020.



Setup

Right off the bat, the EWIN Champion Series gaming chair (see it on Amazon), already has seen improvements. It’s very quick and easy to put together. I have put together many chairs in the past and will say that this was definitely the quickest of the bunch. It took me all of 5 to 10 minutes, and most of the parts pop into place.

Pro-tip: Once a new chair is set up, you will need a few hours/days to really break it in. The parts will need a bit of time to jell together and provide confidence in its build quality.

Build Quality

The EWIN Champion Series gaming chair is made with a PU leather and high density separated foaming cushion. With a foam density of 55kg/m3, the cushions are quite soft but still provide a firm comfort as well. This is especially helpful for long hours of gaming. Along with the chair, there are 2 additional cushions: a headrest and lumbar support. As with most chairs, the lumbar pillow is a kind gesture, but not accommodating to all.

As for the body and frame of the chair, it is supported by a metal frame. The base is an aluminum 5 point star shape. The wheels have a 2-inch Caster and have a hollow center, which is sturdy and looks awesome. The added accent ring color of the chair adds a bit of flair.

The tilt mechanism works great, with the exception of any defects that may occur. Unfortunately, the model I reviewed would make a popping sound if I leaned all the way forward, and then again if I leaned all the way back. This was due to a plastic piece that was slightly manufactured too large. Trimming the excess did the trick.

More About the Build

The tilt has a range from 85 to 155 degrees. The tilt density can also be adjusted with the knob underneath. Gaming chair companies use the term 4D for armrests. Essentially that means it can move in 4 patterns: up and down, side to side, forwards and back, swivel left and right. This all works flawlessly.

There is one hang up. The slots cut into the bottom of the armrest (they can slide forward and back) are oddly sharp. My son ended up cutting his finger as he was trying to move the chair. Luckily, this is not a commonplace that is touched, but maybe a more dull cut would have been better.

As with any chair that is put together, confidence in the chair grows as you spend more time in it. This was no exception. The EWIN Champion Series gaming chair feels firm and its durability is evident. I anticipate a few years sitting in this chair before any signs of wear and tear.

Is It Comfortable?

In short, yes. It’s high back design hugs the back well and holds it in an upright position. It is hard to sit incorrectly in this chair and also be comfortable. It does a fantastic job of providing that support for your back. The base cushion is met by an angled cushion on each side to hug the legs and continue the ergonomic pattern.

Though it appears that there are ventilation holes throughout the backrest, those are actually dimples. Due to this, the chair does begin to hold heat after about 1-2 hours of consistent gaming. It’s not unbearable, but allowing the foam to breathe would be a nice touch.

Leaning back is a simple task. Simply pull the lever on the right side to adjust the backrest, or unlock the tilt mechanism to tilt the whole chair back. Moving around is easy as the wheels are somewhat quiet and move smoothly, even on carpeted areas. Its lowest setting sits at about 18.9 inches high and can get up to 24 inches when fully extended, which is great for tall folks.

Final Reaction

The EWIN Champion Series gaming chair is flashy and better than other chairs at this price. There are better options, but those all cost $400 or more. This is why I found this chair to be a bit disappointing but acceptable for the price. Currently, these are listed at $309 on the EWIN website. It provides ergonomic support that gamers or workers at a desk needs and its style and durability are built to last.

Rating: 3.5/5 Atoms

Nerd Reactor readers can get the chair for 20% off using the code “NERDREACTOR” on ewinracing.com.

*This chair was provided by Ewin Racing for review purposes.