DJ Don Diablo’s sci-fi comic series, Hexagon, teases new cover art and pages

Impact Theory is an emerging comic book company, and it has tapped into top EDM producers like Steve Aoki and Don Diablo for its comic book series including Neon Future and Hexagon. Despite the comic book industry being affected by the current pandemic, Impact Theory still has plans to release new comics digitally.

Hexagon is currently an ongoing YA sci-fi series set in the ’80s that follows a kid named Don, who is sought after by alien creatures after beating a video game called Crucible. It’s created by DJ Don Diablo, Impact Theory founder Tom Bilyeu, and writer Michael Moreci.

The first and second issues are available now, and Impact Theory will continue with publishing single issues of Hexagon via digital downloads. Once all 5 issues are completed, the trade paperback will be released.

Impact Theory has released the cover art and preview pages for Hexagon Issue #2.

Hexagon Issue #2 Cover A

Hexagon Issue #2 Cover B

Hexagon Issue #2 Cover C

Hexagon Synopsis: It’s the 1980s and all twelve-year-old Don wants to do is play video games at the local arcade. Don’s father, however, refuses to let him play. Egged on by his friends and trying to impress a girl, Don sneaks out to join an all-night game-a-thon. Defying the odds (and on his first-quarter ever!), Don beats Crucible, a game long considered unbeatable. In an instant, his world is turned upside down when his victory triggers an alien invasion and sucks him into an intergalactic battle that has been raging for years…a battle his father was desperately trying to protect him from.

Hexagon Preview Pages















Neon Future

Steve Aoki’s Neon Future is now available as a complete graphic novel that is set in a futuristic world where a war is brewing between the Augments and the Authentic. (Think of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided where those with technology integrated into their bodies are being persecuted by those with natural bodies.)

It features Kita Sovee, an underground leader who fights for the Augmented and is modeled after Steve Aoki. The DJ has recently released a new album titled “Neon Future IV.”

“I have songs that are intrinsic to the DNA of what Neon Future is about and I have my club bangers and all this stuff, and they all work together, because at the end of the day they’re all musical expressions of this period of time of Steve Aoki.” – Aoki

Impact Theory is currently looking for writers and artists, especially those with art influenced by anime. The company’s focus is on the YA crowd ages 11-15, with stories catering to boys and other stories for girls. You can contact Impact Theory at [email protected]

For more info, visit comics.impacttheory.com.