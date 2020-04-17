It’s official! San Diego Comic-Con 2020 canceled due to pandemic

Photo credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

With the way things are going now, many events have been canceled due to the current pandemic. Video game events like E3 and GDC and movie events like CinemaCon were canceled for 2020. The mecca event of them all is San Diego Comic-Con, and many believed it will have the same fate. Today, it has been officially announced that San Diego Comic-Con in 2020 will be canceled.

This marks the first time that SDCC has been canceled since its debut 50 years ago. The organizers have marked a new date for the next event, which is July 22-25, 2021 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The announcement comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom made comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that mass gatherings are unlikely until there’s a vaccine (via Mercery New).

The San Diego Convention Center is now being used to help the homeless where the city is offering free and voluntary COVID-19 tests (via Fox 5 San Diego). Its focus is to stop the virus from spreading.

Many have urged the organizers to cancel the event, but there were many others hoping that it would delay the decision. The reason for wanting the delay was that there were attendees who saved up money and planned for the event, and many exhibitors and stakeholders need the event to help keep their business and livelihood afloat. With the current situation and the recent statement from Newsom, the SDCC organizers have decided to cancel the event this year.

What about those who had purchased San Diego Comic-Con 2020 badges? They will have the option of getting a refund or transferring them for Comic-Con 2021. There will be an email update next week with instructions on how to request a refund. Exhibitors will also be getting an email next week on how to request a refund or transfer their 2020 badge for 2021.

For guests booking hotels through onPeak, Comic-Con’s official hotel affiliate, it will be handling hotel reservation cancelations and deposit refunds. If you have booked through them, you don’t need to do anything. Once refunds have been completed, you will be notified.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

WonderCon Anaheim, which is also part of the Comic-Con family, was supposed to be happening on April 10-12. It has announced that the show will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on March 26-28, 2021.

Comic-Con had plans to renovate Balboa Park’s Federal Building for its Comic-Con Museum grand opening in Summer 2021. The pandemic has affected plans for that as well.

Source: SDCC