Sam Raimi confirms that he’ll be directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Scott Derrickson directed Doctor Strange, which was well-received by critics and audiences and went on to make $677 million at the worldwide box office. With the movie’s success, it wasn’t surprising to hear that Marvel Studios brought him back to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it wasn’t meant to be since he bowed out due to creative differences. With Derrickson out, it was reported that Sam Raimi was being eyed by Marvel Studios to direct the sequel to Doctor Strange.

In an interview with ComingSoon.net, the director has confirmed it himself. He also talked about an Easter egg in Spider-Man 2 that paid homage to Stephen Strange.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie.”

“I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project,” he continued.

Raimi is no stranger to comic book movies since he directed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. And like Derrickson, he made a name for himself in the horror genre with the Evil Dead series. (Derrickson directed The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister.)

With this confirmation, it’s nice to see Raimi back in the Marvel camp. It’s also great hearing about Raimi’s reference in Spider-Man 2 (Ted Raimi suggesting the nickname of Doctor Strange for Doc Ock) and how the Sorcerer Supreme is one of his top five favorite comic book characters as a kid.

Let’s just hope that there’s no cringy dancing scene.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was delayed due to the pandemic, and its new release date is November 5, 2021.