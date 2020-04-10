Call of Duty: Warzone enjoys over 50 million players

Call of Duty first introduced its own battle royale mode, Blackout, when it was included in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Gamers were wondering if there would be a battle royale mode for the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Activision and Infinity Ward released the latest battle royale mode last month called Call of Duty: Warzone. Today, it has been announced that the new battle royale mode has attracted over 50 million players since its launch.

Over 50 million players.



Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/is2kpgRq6U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2020

In addition, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare universe has clocked in over 2.4 billion hours of playtime.

Sony revealed on its blog that the Call of Duty games have been dominating the charts for the month of March. Call of Duty: Warzone is the number one free-to-play game on the PS Store, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topping the PS4 games chart and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered landing in fifth place. (Grand Theft Auto V is still a strong contender, despite being released back in 2014.)



Call of Duty: Warzone has added back Trios, giving players the option of choosing between Quads, Trios and Solo.