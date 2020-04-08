We Summon the Darkness Review

In these modern times, audiences have been blessed with a wide variety of fantastic horror films. In some ways, you can say that we’re in a horror movie Renaissance of sorts—a transition from the horror films of old to modernity. But although we’re in the thick of this modern-day horror film movement, there are still films that are made that are throwbacks to the days of old. But is We Summon the Darkness a nice throwback to the horror films of old?

Unfortunately, no. Then again, it all depends on your thoughts on the campy B-movie horror films. If you’re a fan then the over-the-top performances and ridiculous premise are right up your alley. If you’re not a fan, like me, then this film is not for you.

We Summon the Darkness follows Alexis and her two girlfriends, Val and Bev, as they head to a heavy metal concert. Along the way, they meet three guys and after the concert, invite them to Alexis’ dad’s place for some late-night partying. Little do they know that something sinister is afoot when they reach the house…

As you’ve probably read, We Summon the Darkness is a bit of a throwback to the campy horror films of yesteryear. Now depending on your taste in films, this could either be a good thing or a bad thing. But the film is wild and crazy from all fronts. From the plot to the performances, We Summon the Darkness turns up the wackiness to eleven.

Yet the film does try to do things a little bit differently than the campy horror films that came before it. Sadly, its emphasis on subverting horror stereotypes doesn’t necessarily translate into a terrifying film. Even the campiest of horror films have at least some jump scares. But the film is full of bumbling characters. After a while, it just becomes frustrating watching how dumb and clueless some characters can be. It’s not just our victims, but our killers are fools too. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily apply to our surviving victims. They’re the smart and wiser ones of the bunch.

Unfortunately, there’s little reason for you to care about these characters. For one thing, there’s not a lot of character development at all for anyone in the film. So that means that all of the characters are simply plot devices instead of characters. Of course, you tend to not see things like this in films. But in modern Hollywood, we’re spoiled by a resurgence of amazing horror films.

And that’s something that you’ll notice while watching the film. The film has a lot of the story beats that you’ll find in early-80s slasher films. As a result, the film does become predictable—a lot that is self-inflicted. Whether or not it was intentional, there are a lot of blatant signs and clues as to what’s going to happen in the film. So any sort of surprises or twists is thrown right out of the window.

All we’re left for entertainment is the hammy performances by Alexandra Daddario and Maddie Hasson. Their over-the-top sadistic and childish behavior brings in a lot of entertainment value. Not to mention, both actresses also have a psychotic look in their eyes which adds a bit of layer to their character.

Overall, We Summon the Darkness is a decent horror film for a select audience. If you’re the type of person that loves campy horror films then this film is for you. For the rest of us, the film is kind of a let-down. The intentions are admirable and the concept could’ve made this a great film. The problem is that the film doesn’t quite stick the landing. But those looking for a campy horror film to watch should check the film out.

Rating: 2.5/5 atoms