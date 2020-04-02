The Vizio Elevate soundbar to innovate with auto-rotating speakers

Courtesy of Vizio

Vizio has been rising up the ranks with its TVs and soundbars by offering consumers its affordable products while delivering the home theater experience. The company revealed the Vizio Elevate soundbar, one of its newest flagship, during CES 2020 in January, and it will be coming later this year. This week, the soundbar has won the Red Dot Award: Product Design for 2020.

For the Red Dot Award: Product Design for 2020 had 6,500 submissions from 60 countries. This marks the 17th award or accolade for Vizio’s Elevate soundbar since its reveal at CES 2020.

The cool feature of the Elevate soundbar is the auto-rotating speaker design. The height drivers’ position is able to change as forward or upfiring speakers, giving consumers an immersive home theater experience. This looks like it’ll sound great when you’re switching between Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and stereo content.

“The VIZIO Elevate’s journey from ideation to production has been a fascinating exercise. We started by asking ourselves how we could give consumers the best possible performance without making them pay for features they can only use half the time,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. “The result was a marriage of form and function that looks as beautiful as it sounds. When you’re watching a movie with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, the upfiring speakers will bounce height audio effects off your ceiling. But when you’re listening to music, those drivers rotate down and complement the performance of a standard 5.1.4 sound bar in direct mode.”

The international jury for The Red Dot Award: Product Design chooses the year’s best designs. The judging process lasts for several days with a focus on two criteria: the members test all the products entered including aesthetic, craftsmanship, surface structure, ergonomics, and functionality. After that, the best designs receive an award.

If you want the chance to see the Vizio Elevate soundbar in person, it’ll be available at the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen in Germany on June 22, 2020. Other award-winning products will be available at the show. The winning Vizio product will also be shown on the Red Dot website, and the Red Dot Design Yearbook 2020/2021 will be out in July 2020.