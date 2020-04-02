Lenovo Legion Gaming PCs to include Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPUs and 10th Gen Intel Core

Lenovo Legion 7i laptop

Today is a big day for Intel with the announcement of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-H processors for mobile devices. Nvidia also announced 10 newly announced creator-focused laptops featuring GeForce RTX Super GPUs and the latest Intel processors from Razer, Acer, MSI, and Gigabyte. In addition, Lenovo announced the upcoming Lenovo Legion, its next-gen gaming PCs featuring the latest from Nvidia and Intel.

The Lenovo Legion line is focused on bringing the best experiences for gamers with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPUs with Max-Q design and up to new 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors.

The Lenovo Legion 7i laptop will be unveiled this year, and it will be powered by the GeForce RTX Super GPUs with Max-Q Design. Gamers want the best graphics and gameplay, and the 7i will have higher clock speeds and more details from modern AAA games.



Lenovo Legion 5i laptop

The smaller companion, the Lenovo Legion 5i laptop, will also be unveiled this year and will offer up to RTX 2060 GPU.

Both PCs will support Nvidia G-sync technology, allowing for smooth gameplay without screen tearing. Additionally, both will offer up to the 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors.

The Lenovo Legion PCs will have better battery efficiency by utilizing the Nvidia Advanced Optimus technology. This is done by having the tech detect GPU usage, whether it connects the display to the Nvidia GPU for the action-packed gameplay or IGP for lighter applications.

The Lenovo Legion 5i and the Lenovo Legion Y540 laptops with option for the RTX 2060 GPU will have a starting price of $999. Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion Y740 laptops with the RTX 2070 GPU will have a starting price of $1,199.