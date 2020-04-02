10 new creator laptops powered by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX Super GPUs

NVIDIA has announced today that the RTX Studio lineup has added 10 new laptops, each powered by the newly announced GeForce RTX Super GPUs and the 10th Gen Intel Core processors. Manufacturers using the new GPUs include Acer, MSI, Gigabyte, and Razer, and these laptops are created to make the life of artists and creators easier. HP will also join in with its own RTX Studio laptops.

To create or develop content, creators and artists would have to use a big workstation or a laptop that wasn’t powerful enough. NVIDIA and laptop manufacturers wanted to answer their prayers of offering portable yet powerful machines, and that was with the RTX Studio laptops. With the new laptops’ GeForce RTX Super GPUs with Max-Q technology, they deliver faster performance than the original RTX 20 series while featuring compact and light designs and longer battery life. Not only is it fast and power-efficient, but the GPUs also have dedicated hardware cores for rendering ray-tracing and enabling AI capabilities.

The following laptops will have features including Wacom Pens and 4K OLED and IPS screens with 100 percent Adobe RGB or DCI-P3.

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel and ConceptD 7 Ezil Pro

The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezil and ConceptD Ezil Pro are a line of convertible laptops that are looking to change the game for digital artists, videographers, designers and content creators. Users will be able to flip and rotate the display, allowing for up to five different modes including a traditional laptop and tablet mode.

The display features 4K IPS touch, 400 nits maximum brightness, 100% Adobe RGB color gamut reproduction, and supports Pantone Matching System Colors. It will have a color accuracy of Delta E <2. The Gorilla Glass 6 screens will have anti-glare coating.

The Wacom pen included will make it touch and pen friendly. With the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro, it will use the highest-end parts.

The starting price is $2,699 for the ConceptD 7 Ezel with the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro starting at $3,099. It should be available soon.

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED and AERO 17 HDR

Gigabyte has been offering laptops for gamers and content creators, and we have good news for creators. The Gigabyte Aero 15 Oled and Aero 17 HDR are some of the first to utilize the 10th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia RTS Super GPUs.

Even though the Aero laptops are focused on creating content, it’s still a machine that can handle gaming thanks to the GPU and CPU. Since it’s not focused on gaming, Gigabyte has opted to focus on longer battery life and better picture 4K quality, thus foregoing the mechanical keyboards and 240Hz display as seen in Gigabyte’s Aorus line.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 Oled and Aero 17 HDR are now available to order on Amazon.

MSI Creator 15, Creator 17, MSI WS66, MSI WS75



The MSI Creator 17 is a 17-inch laptop with similar specs as its gaming laptops, but since it’s catering to creators, it will focus more on the content creation side. It will sport the Intel Core i7-10875H, an 8-core CPU with a 5.1GHz max single core turbo frequency.

The MSI Creator 17 will be the first laptop to have a Mini LED display. It’ll feature 4K IPS display with a brightness of up to 1000 nits. It’ll have better colors and contrast and 100% Adobe RGB.

The MSI Creator 17 is scheduled for an April 15th release starting at $1,799.

Other MSI laptops to join the RTX Studio lineup include the MSI Creator 15, MSI WS66 and MSI WS75.

Razer Blade 15 Base RTX Studio Edition and

Blade 15 Advanced RTX Studio Edition



The Razer Blade 15 Base RTX Studio Edition and Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX Edition will feature aluminum unibody and 4K OLED display. Not much info has been released, but if it’s anything to go by from the recently released Blade 15 Studio Edition (see it on Amazon), it’ll be another powerful machine.

New App Upgrades and Features

And to add icing on the cake, the 10 new RTX Studio laptops will offer three months of Adobe Creative Cloud (a $238.47 value) for new and existing Adobe customers.

Over 45 software developers are working on apps including Adobe, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Unity, Epic, Avid, and Maxon. These will help creators and artists work on models and scenes using real-time ray-tracing lighting, faster batch rendering, and new AI creative tools.

