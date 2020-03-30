Review: evaCHILL, the portable air conditioner

Photo by John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

Evapolar has been creating personal air conditioners since 2016, and its goal is to create sustainable solutions to cool down individuals. This summer, it will be releasing a new aroma diffuser for a more pleasant smell. Although summer hasn’t hit yet, we wanted to test out its most lightweight & energy-efficient model, evaCHILL.

evaCHILL the newest model to come out of Evapolar after evaLIGHT plus and evaSMART, and it’s a great entry point for those wanting to test out a personal air conditioner. It’s the most compact and least expensive of the bunch, but it still counts where it matters, and that’s giving you a cool breeze without breaking the bank.

The portable cooler comes in two different colors: white and urban grey. (We’ve got the latter.) Once the evaCHILL cooler has been unboxed, plug it into a powered device with the accompanying USB-C cable. Since this is compact, you can bring it anywhere with you as long as you have a laptop, PC, or portable charger.

Photo by John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

To get the chill effect, you’ll need to pour water into the reservoir. First, pull and lift the handle. This will reveal the opening of the reservoir. If you’re the extra careful type, there’s a funnel located underneath the top cover, which you can take out after lifting the handle. The funnel can then be inserted into the opening to make pouring water easier (see image above).

The biodegradable evaporative pads absorb water, and the fan blows through the pads, causing the water to evaporate and cool the air. With the water and pads cooling the air, it can also humidify and purify it. For an ideal setting, it’s recommended to place the unit near you between 1.5 ft to 5 ft.

You can set the speed of the fan from low to high by pressing the top button. The front grill can be adjusted to change the direction of the wind. (You can only adjust the direction up or down.) As a bonus, hold the top button to activate the lights, which enhances the ambiance of the room you’re in.

Photo by John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

We’re based in Southern California, and springtime is very ideal here, with the temperature averaging between 50 and 70 degrees (Fahrenheit). However, it can get a bit warm if you’re in a room with a lot of big electronic devices like a large TV and computer. The evaCHILL really helps with keeping things cool and relaxing. Its portability is amazing, and you can set it on a table or a desk, creating an instant and intimate cooling area. The best time to test this out would be in the summer, but since that’s a few months away, we’ll have to wait and see if evaCHILL is up to the task.

Depending on the speed of the fan and the amount of water in the reservoir, it can last between 3 to 8 hours. It can get a bit tedious if you’re using it every day with moving it around and pouring water, but just be cautious when transporting it in short distances. Evapolar says that the evaporative cartridge can last between 3 to 6 months depending on usage. We weren’t able to test it for that long, but if it runs out, you can get a replacement on Amazon.

Photo by John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

The most important thing before using the evaCHILL is reading the full product guide. It also has a quick guide, but the product guide will warn you about transporting the cooler. I made the mistake of moving it around from room to room while water is still inside. Since the evaporative cartridge absorbs a lot of water, bumps and movement will cause water leaks. I accidentally spilled some water while moving it, and I thought it was faulty. In reality, water is still being soaked in through the pads, and movement was causing leaks. This was what the guide was trying to warn me about. To prevent this from happening, make sure there’s no water inside the reservoir. And if there is water, dry it out by turning the fan on to maximum speed for at least 4-5 hours.

evaCHILL is a godsend for individuals working in an environment that’s a little too warm for comfort. Its portability makes it very handy where you can bring it anywhere, cooling you on the fly. Don’t expect it to be as powerful as a traditional air conditioner, but thanks to its compact size, it’ll provide cooling relief in your personal area.

The evaCHILL retails for 119.00 GBP ($146.89 USD). It’s now available on Amazon.

A unit was provided by Evapolar for review purposes.