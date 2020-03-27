Re:ZERO season 2 coming to Crunchyroll this summer

Re:ZERO is a light novel series from writer Tappei Nagatsuki and artist Shinichirou Otsuka. It has been adapted as an anime series that premiered in 2016 and follows a recluse and gamer named Subaru Natsuki who is transported into another fantastical world. Crunchyroll has announced this week that the second season of Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World is coming this summer 2020.

Check out the trailer below.

If you’re a fan of Re:ZERO, Crunchyroll’s inhouse streetwear brand, Crunchyroll Loves, released an exclusive Re:ZERO line on the Crunchyroll Store including figures and plushes. You can check it out at https://store.crunchyroll.com/collections/all/re-zero.

Re:ZERO Synopsis: Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he’s lost and confused in a new world where he doesn’t even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she’s looking for…