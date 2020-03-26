Namor’s Atlantis rumored to appear in Marvel’s The Eternals

Credit: Marvel



Black Widow kicks off the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the film’s release, Marvel fans will get to see The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and more. As for The Eternals, there’s now a rumor that Atlantis is going to make an appearance.

Marvel Studios has been hyping fans up with teases in many of their films. Nick Fury teased the Avengers in Iron Man. Thor’s Hammer was teased in Iron Man 2. Thanos and the stones have been the greatest teases throughout many of the films. Which other Marvel character will be the next big tease?

Many fans have been wishing for Namor and his world of Atlantis to appear in the MCU. Some have theorized that he’ll appear in Black Panther II, but with the new rumor, it may be sooner rather than later.

Rumor has it that there will be a hint of Namor in The Eternals, according to MCU Cosmic. During the film, most likely a montage, the sinking of Atlantis will be shown. Since the film will follow a team living on Earth for thousands of years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the fall of Atlantis.

As with any rumor, take this with a grain a salt.

Synopsis: Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee, Kit Harrington

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starts with Black Widow, which has been postponed from its original release date of May 1, 2020, due to COVID-19. The Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021; the third MCU Spider-Man film on July 16, 2021; and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Black Panther II is set for May 6, 2022.