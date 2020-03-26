HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition now available with subtle change

HyperX is well known for its peripherals, especially its headsets. The Cloud series has nearly created its own category with a range of quality options. The Cloud Alpha S has been on the market for some time now, and HyperX has just released the new Blackout Edition.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition (see it on Amazon) is not just a quick coat of paint. It includes one update of which HyperX is particularly proud of. It has worked to create its own custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound. This kind of tech is increasingly growing, due to all the talk about 3D audio lately. If you have played on a PlayStation 4 or have a sub-par audio card, the audio can be a bit lacking. Having any additional audio improvements are more than welcome.

The Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition includes an advanced audio control mixer. This will allow for control of volume, in addition to in-game/party audio prioritization. It will be interesting to see how well it works on PlayStation 4. Several audio DACs I have used caused a range of issues including buzzing, echoing, and low mic volume, just to mention a few.

“We are excited to introduce our second color variation to HyperX Cloud Alpha S lineup,” said Nathan Almond, HyperX headset business manager, in a statement. “We can now offer gamers more ways to customize their setup with a custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 virtual surround sound headset that has all the comfort and style of the original HyperX Cloud for extended gaming and working from home.”

HyperX’s focus on providing the best quality audio might be what we need to get us through this time of unheard footsteps and other environmental effects. In the case of superior audio, it is truly difficult to explain the difference. Audio is one of those things you need to experience in order to understand the importance of it. Better audio can give an advantage and thoroughly immerse the player.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition is available now on Amazon and the HyperX Shop. This new Blackout Edition is the same price as the original Cloud Alpha S, retailing for $129.99.

It did offer the following in regards to shipping during current world events:

“Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.”