Exclusive first look at Danny Pudi’s character in ‘Mira, Royal Detective’

Courtesy of Disney Junior

Danny Pudi is an actor best known for his work in NBC’s Community and has appeared in big blockbuster movies including Star Trek Beyond and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And if you’re watching the newest DuckTales on Disney XD, he voices Huey Duck. Today, Nerd Reactor has your exclusive first look at Pudi in a special guest appearance in Disney Junior’s newest show inspired by Indian culture,Mira, Royal Detective.

In the new episode titled “The Case of the Dance Off Disaster/Mystery at the Camel Fair,” Mira must figure out who is sabotaging performances at the dance competition. Danny Pudi guest stars as Sanjeev, the host of the competition.

The new episode of Mira, Royal Detective will premiere this Friday, March 27th, at 11:00-11:30 a.m. EDT.

Mira, Royal Detective synopsis: Set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the series introduces a brave and resourceful girl named Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen. The show features some of the top South Asian actors in Hollywood, including Jameela Jamil, Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Aasif Mandvi, and Aparna Nancherla. “Mira, Royal Detective” debuted on Disney Channel and Disney Junior on Friday, March 20.