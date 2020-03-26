ComiXology Unlimited now free for 60 days with trial

It’s a tough time right now in the world. A big chunk of the entertainment industry is on hiatus with movies like Wonder Woman and Black Widow being pushed back and theater chains closing temporarily. The comic book industry is also hurting with Diamond Comic Distributors ceasing distribution of new weekly products including Marvel and DC comics. To help ease things for comic book fans, ComiXology Unlimited has a free trial that will last for 60 days.

ComiXology is a cloud-based platform for digital comics with a library of over 200 million comics. ComiXology Unlimited is the Netflix version that offers readers unlimited reading of over 25,000 comics, graphic novels and manga from DC, Marvel Image, Dark Horse, and more for a monthly fee. The original free trial was 30 days, but for a limited time, it will be extended to 60 days. This also includes original series exclusive to ComiXology.

ComiXology Unlimited is $5.99 a month with the 60-day free trial starting now. To get started, visit comiXology.com/unlimited. The ComiXology app is available on Fire Tablet, Android, iOS and web browsers.