thatgamecompany’s Sky surpasses 10 million downloads

Developer thatgamecompany is known for its unique and innovative games including Flower and Journey. Its recent game, Sky: Children of the Light, has been a hit on the Apple store, and it has reached over 10 million downloads worldwide. The game has been receiving awards left and right such as Apple’s “iPhone Game of the Year,” Mobile Game Awards’ “Game of the Year – Audience Award,” and more.

With the huge milestone for the third-person adventure and social game, thatgamecompany has announced that Sky: Children of the Light will be coming soon to Nintendo Switch. It “will kick start its first console release later this year,” so here’s hoping that it will be released on either the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

If you’re an Android user, don’t feel left out because Sky: Children of the Light is coming next month on Google Play. The studio is planning on supporting cross-play, allowing Apple and Android users to play together, and hopefully cross-play for consoles and mobile devices.

Check out the Nintendo Switch trailer below.

Jenova Chen, co-Founder and Creative Director commented: “I’m incredibly thankful to our team – who have worked so hard to push the boundaries of what’s possible in creating memories that are heartwarming, timeless and shareable in Sky. The biggest reward has been to hear how so many traditional and non-traditional gamers cherish flying with their loved ones. I’m excited for what’s next at thatgamecompany as we evolve and continue building on our culture and passion to open new ways for people to connect.”

Sky: Children of the Light is now available on the App Store and will be released on Google Play in April 2020.