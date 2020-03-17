The Division 2 and cross-play, Doom Eternal, Spawn coming to Stadia this week

This is a good week for Google Stadia owners with new video game releases. Today, The Division 2 and Mortal Kombat 11‘s Spawn are now available on the video game streaming platform. And on Friday, slayers will get to hunt down demons in Doom Eternal.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is now available on Google Stadia. The Warlords of New York expansion is also available, and Division agents can head back to Manhattan, the island that was featured in the first game.

Oh, there’s more. PC and Stadia players will be able to play together thanks to cross-play. Just link to your Uplay account and have the cross-play option turned on via your Stadia and invite your PC friends. If you have the game for both the PC and Stadia, you can continue your progress thanks to cross-progression. This is the first Stadia game to have both of these features.

It’s not over yet. Another Stadia feature for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is Stream Connect. This allows you to stream your teammate’s POV onto a single screen. Whether they’re in Washington D.C. or Lower Manhattan, you’ll be able to see where your teammate is at.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available in three versions for the Stadia including the reduced price for Stadia Pro subscribers for a limited time.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $9.90 USD (67% off)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Expansion Edition $40.19 USD (33% off)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition $59.99 USD (25% off)

Doom Eternal

Credit: Id Software

DOOM Eternal will be coming out this Friday for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Stadia also joins the club, and players will get to shoot down demons in the sequel to the first-person shooter reboot. It’ll be available on March 20 in the Stadia store for $59.99 USD.

Spawn Has Arrived in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 has been releasing new DLC characters since the release of the game. So far, NetherRealm Studios has released characters like Terminator, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, and the Joker. Today, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is available, and David Keith reprises his voice as the Hellspawn. You’ll need the Kombat Pack in order to get the Spawn DLC early access, which is available in the Stadia store for $5.99 USD. He’ll be available on March 24 for everyone else.