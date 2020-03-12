Pixar’s Soul has us moving with official trailer

In light of all that is going on in the world, we all could use a little bit of Pixar goodness.

Pixar has released the official trailer to their long-awaited -yet intriguing- film about the great beyond. This morning, fans got their first full look at their latest emotional rollercoaster, Soul. Starring the vocal talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Quest Love, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and many more, the film promises to explore one of the biggest questions of the universe: what happens after death?

Another highlight for the film is that it is being written and directed by none other than the man behind Pixar’s other tear-jerkers such as Monster’s Inc., Up and Inside Out: Pete Doctor. Co-directed and co-written by Kemp Powers, Soul is set to serve up a great opportunity to explore life, death and the value a single person can have in the world around. Check out the trailer below!

Soul is set to debut in theaters June 19th of this year.