Norman Reedus and Conan share Death Stranding memories

Norman Reedus is a fan-favorite actor who portrayed Daryl in AMC’s The Walking Dead. Conan O’Brien is a comedy talk show host. What do they both have in common? They both appeared in Hideo Kojima’s action game, Death Stranding. Last night, Reedus appeared on Conan where they both shared their experiences working with Kojima and the game.

Reedus appeared on Conan last night, and they both talked about their respective roles. Reedus portrayed Sam Porter Bridges, the main character in Death Stranding. He talks about how he said yes to a phone call from Kojima, as suggested by Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, Pacific Rim), who also appeared in the game. Conan had a small part in the game, which he was able to do when he did a shoot in Tokyo. He knew his role was more for comedy.

The discussion later turned into how Reedus’ character can turn his pee and poop into weapons against enemies.

Check out the interview below.

Death Stranding was released on November 8, 2019, for the Playstation 4 and PC. It has won awards at The Game Awards 2019 including Best Game Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Performance (Mads Mikkelsen).