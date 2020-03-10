Freedom Finger coming to PS4 and Xbox One on March 24

Freedom Finger is a music-driven, side-scrolling shooter released in September of 2019 for the PC and Nintendo Switch, and fans have been raving about the game for its soundtrack, action, and comical aesthetic. It even features voice talent like Nolan North (Uncharted) and John DiMaggio (Gears of War). Today, Wide Right Interactive has announced that an enhanced version will be made available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on March 24th.

In addition to North and DiMaggio, Rick & Morty’s Eric Bauza and Critical Role’s Sam Riegel also lend their voices, with hip-hop artist Aesop Rock lending his musical talents. The console versions will have new stages, new music tracks, arcade mode, optional God mode, new language options and more. Don’t worry if you have the game for the PC and Nintendo Switch since there will be new content with The Rhymesayers Update, a free update that will be released on the same day as the PS4 and Xbox One.

Synopsis: Created by Emmy nominated producer Jim Dirschberger (Sanjay and Craig), Freedom Finger is a wacky and foul-mouthed trip through 40 hand-crafted levels piloting the middle finger space ship in order to protect Democracy and rescue the inhabitants of the American space station on the moon. Shoot and beat ‘em up fans will both find something to enjoy in Freedom Finger as players are able to shoot, punch and even grab oncoming enemies and use them as a weapon.

The game has different difficulty levels for casual and hardcore gamers, and there’s also a censored mode to create a PG-13 experience, but who would want that? With 40 levels and 13 worlds, fight enemies with schmup gameplay and melee combat.

Joining Aesop Rock in the Freedom Finger’s soundtrack are Red Fang, METZ,

Power Trip, Com Truise, White Fence, Ty Segall, Makeup and Vanity Set, True Widow, The Radio Dept.,

Drab Majesty, John Maus, Vektroid, Danimal Cannon, Cleaners from Venus, Male Gaze, Ezee Tiger, The

Mall, and more.

The Rhymesayers Update for Switch and Steam include new levels and original music from Aesop Rock. Here’s a list of enhancements and fixes: