A Sea of Odds is a new multidate immersive experience from The Halogen Company

The Halogen Company has been producing immersive experiences for residents in the Los Angeles area. Last year, we were able to check out one of its shows, One Exit, which is inspired by Dante’s Inferno. Located inside a church, participants would experience a modern take for the circles of hell. A new show has been recently announced called A Sea of Odds, and it’ll be a limited year-long immersive experience where you’ll have to put on your detective hat.

Synopsis: Lifelong criminal, Otis Everett, has escaped from jail. Accused of murder and on the run, it’s up to you to hunt him down. Do you have what it takes to put the pieces together? This site-specific immersive experience will take you around the city, learning about the man called Otis. “Part One: The Pursuit”, which will begin March 30th, will have you itching to see the postal worker.

Since A Sea of Odds is a year-long show, you must be available on the following dates in person at a specific location:

May 13th between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at your convenience

May 27tth or May 28th between the hours of 5 p.m. to midnight

May 30th at 3 p.m.

October 16th or October 17th between 5 p.m. to midnight or October 18th between 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

November 13th or 14th between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. or November 15th between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Once a ticket has been purchased, you’ll receive a form where you’ll fill out a form to select your dates/time slots. There are no refunds, including missed clues and performances. What can people expect from A Sea of Odds? There will be site-specific performances, light physical contact, mailed interactive experiences, social media interactions, and loud sounds. It is wheelchair accessible.

Once tickets are sold out, a waitlist will be made available. Tickets go on sale on March 28, 2020, for $200 each at www.thehalogencompany.com/tickets.

A Sea of Odds is directed by Julia Henning with Julia Farrell Diefenbach as the assistant director and dramaturg and Stefani Lah as production manager.