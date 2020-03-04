Justice League Dark: Apokolips War trailer shows showdown with Darkseid

This is the moment fans of the animated DC Universe Movies have been waiting for, and it all started in Justice League War in 2014 when our heroes met for the first time to stop Darkseid from taking over the world. Darkseid is back, and he’s still focused on making the lives of our heroes miserable in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. Only this time, they’ll have help from more heroes including John Constantine and Teen Titans. Warner Bros Entertainment has announced the release date of the animated film for home video along with releasing a trailer.

Fans can expect the film to be released on May 5, 2020, on Digital. For those wanting to get a tangible copy, the 4K Blu-ray and regular Blu-ray will be available on May 19, 2020.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the threat from Darkseid, and some heroes will turn evil while others will have to stop them. Even Lex Luthor is teaming up with the Justice League.

Synopsis: Culminating a six-year animated journey that began with the release of Justice League War in 2014, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War finds Earth decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid has devastated the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes. Now the remaining bastions of good – the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad and assorted others – must regroup, strategize and take the war to Darkseid in order to save the planet and its surviving inhabitants. This is truly the war to end all wars, and only the victor will live to enjoy the spoils.

The film will have the largest cast in the history of the DC Universe Movies including Matt Ryan (Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine) as Constantine, Jerry O’Connell (Sliders, Stand by Me) as Superman, Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Mule, American Horror Story) as Raven, Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg, Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Ugly Betty) as The Flash, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) as Lex Luthor, Tony Todd (Candyman) as Darkseid, Camilla Luddington (Square Enix’s Tomb Raider) as Zatanna, Ray Chase (Justice League Dark, Final Fantasy XV) as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross (24, The Strain, Arrow) as John Stewart & Swamp Thing, Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: War of the Damned, The Flash) as Captain Boomerang, Hynden Walch (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) as Harley Quinn, Stuart Allan (Batman vs. Robin, Batman: Bad Blood) as Robin/Damian, Sachie Alessio (Batman: Hush) as Lady Shiva, and John DiMaggio (Futurama, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as King Shark.

It’s directed by Matt Peters (LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters) and Christina Sotta (Young Justice) from a script by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush, Justice League Dark) and Mairghread Scott (Wonder Woman: Bloodlines).

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC and will be released on Digital on May 5, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack ($39.99 SRP) and Blu-ray Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP) on May 19, 2020. Its running time is 90 minutes and it’ll be rated R for bloody violence, language and some sexual references.

Check out the Special Features Below for the Justice League Dark: Apokolips War 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital: