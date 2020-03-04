Director Matt Reeves releases newly-designed Batmobile photos

Much of the jury is still out on whether or not Director Matt Reeves will succeed in giving us another iteration of the Dark Knight, but one thing is for certain: he definitely gave us a version of the Batmobile that we’ve never seen before!

Earlier today on Twitter, Reeves -who has become synonymous with the random drops of insight- yet again released some set photos of the aforementioned notable vehicle of one Batman. The design, however, is much different than what many fans are used to seeing. The sleek and almost homemade-esque style of the Batmobile certainly works well with the fact that The Batman will be based in his earliest years of crime fighting. Take a look at the post below:

Diverting from its previous designs almost entirely, the Batmobile sports more of a hot rod aesthetic, much like something custom made by Dominic Torretto, himself. Despite not having the militaristic features like those from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy or Snyder’s BvS and Justice League, nor the gothic exaggerations from Tim Burton’s efforts, this version may have a few tricks up its sleeve that haven’t been divulged yet.

Only time will tell how The Batman will fare with fans of the Caped Crusader, and even though Reeves has been pretty transparent with the progress being made, I have to say that personally I’m still up in the air. With over a year still to go before we see the fullness of this endeavor, the road still seems long and hard before fans will come around to embracing another effort to remake the World’s Greatest Detective.

What do you think of the design? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!