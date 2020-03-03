Technology takes over in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Connected trailer

Sony Pictures Animation has released the trailer for Connected, its upcoming animated comedy where a family road trip turns into a mission of saving the world from technology taking over. It brings together director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

Synopsis: Sony Pictures Animation’s Connected is about an everyday family’s struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!

The film is directed and written by Mike Rianda and co-directed and written by Jeff Rowe. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht are producers with Will Allegra and Louis Koo as executive producers.

The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman.

Connected will be released in theaters on September 18, 2020.