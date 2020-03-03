Amazon’s sci-fi series, Tales from the Loop, gets a trailer and key art

Tales from the Loop is an artbook from Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag that captures Swedish landscape and science fiction. The digital paintings have spawned a tabletop RPG, and soon it will be adapted as a live-action series on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has released a trailer and key art as well as announcing the release date.

The trailer shows off scenes that capture the look of the art books, and there’s a lot of mystery and technology. Check it out below.

Three custom key art pieces were released by Simon Stålenhag, who is a co-executive producer.

Amazon has done a wonderful job of keeping things mysterious with the promotional materials, and there’s a sense of awe and wonder with technology surrounding the people.

Synopsis: Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical mysterious town, poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences, while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.

The series is created and written by Nathaniel Halpern, and it’s the first television series in history to be adapted from digital paintings. He also serves as an executive producer along with Matt Reeves (The Batman, War of the Planet of the Apes), Mark Romanek, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Mattias Montero, Samantha Taylor Pickett and Adam Berg.

The series stars Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones).

Tales from the Loop contains 8 episodes and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2020.

The World Premiere event will be held on March 16 at SXSW.