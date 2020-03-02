Grasshopper Manufacture’s Let It Die reaches 6 million downloads

Let It Die is a free-to-play, hack-and-slash game from publisher GungHo Online Entertainment (Puzzle & Dragons) and developer Grasshopper Manufacture (Lollipop Chainsaw, No More Heroes). As of today, it has reached over 6 million downloads worldwide on the PlayStation 4 and Steam.

Let It Die was first released on the PlayStation 4 in December 2016, and it got a Steam release in September 2018.

“We owe it entirely to our dedicated fanbase, our ‘senpais’, for getting behind LET IT DIE and making this milestone possible,” says Kazuki Morishita, President & CEO of GOE. “The journey with them has been a pleasure as we have watched the game grow – just imagine the sheer amount of Death Data out there!”

Fans of the game will be treated with an in-game event to celebrate the milestone, which will be announced later down the road.

Let It Die is set in a post-apocalyptic Japan where players must fight to the death to survive. The player’s characters start off in their underwear, and they must fight and defeat enemies to get better outfits and gear.

You can now play Let It Die on the PlayStation 4 and Steam.