A Quiet Place – 4K Ultra HD Mondo x Steelbook Blu-ray Review

Who knew that being a comedic actor would make you into an effective director of the horror genre? Well, if you’re Jordan Peele and John Krasinski then you proved that you can do both. Both Peele and Krasinski proved that they’re capable of writing and directing in whatever genre they want.

Both are effective in getting us to care about the characters they wrote and put up on the screen. In the dangerous world of A Quiet Place, none of our heroes are safe. We learned that within the first 20 minutes of the movie for crying out loud.

It’s also one of those rare films that don’t delve deep into a ton of exposition. We don’t know the origins of these creatures or why they’re here. Yet we accept that we won’t know about this information (until maybe the sequel).

But what sets this film apart from other horror films is due to the characters themselves. We care about these characters and frankly, it’s because the cast’s performances are all spectacular. It also helps that both Blunt and Krasinski are married in real-life and in the movie. Those real-life experiences show in the on-screen chemistry between Lee and Evelyn. Also, their paternal nature helps in their demeanor towards the protection of their children.

The combination of the danger and the pressure to stay silent makes A Quiet Place a tension-filled thrill ride from start to finish. It’s the kind of adrenaline-fueled film that lets you breathe for a few moments. Unfortunately for you, these quiet moments are used to let your guard down before raising your heart level again. It’s very Hitchcockian in its tone and cinematography.

Overall, A Quiet Place is a film that you can watch over and over again. No matter how many times you’ve seen the film, the tension and scares will still get you.

A Quiet Place hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with an HDR transfer and a 2.40:1 aspect ratio. The picture has a nice-looking medium-high contrast which raises up the overall brightness of the picture. So when it’s dark and there’s a flashlight in the scene, it blinds you from how bright it is. At the same time, the black levels have a wide range of dark grays throughout—from a deep black to a dark gray. The colors themselves also have a wide spectrum of colors as well. It ranges from deep bold colors (like the splashes of red) to natural-looking colors that don’t pop off the screen. The details are also very clear as well. Overall, this is an awesome looking picture.

A Quiet Place hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos and a core 7.1 Dolby TrueHD Master Audio track. This review will reflect A Quiet Place‘s Dolby Atmos track. Fantastic use of the Dolby Atmos format. While it doesn’t feature a lot of dynamic pans, the sound effects are accurately placed across the soundstage. Even when the film switches angles in a scene, the sound moves with it. The mix also utilizes the use of overhead effects as well to create tension when the creatures are above our characters. The mix also features some great atmospheric effects which place you right in the scene. Both the atmospherics and score complement each other well. Now, what little dialogue there is, it’s distinct. Overall, this is a phenomenal audio mix.

The steelbook package comes with a clear plastic slipcover which features highlights Matt Ryan Tobin’s logo from his Mondo poster design and the Mondo steelbook banner running down the front left side of the slipcover. In the back, you’ll see the familiar plot synopsis, tech specs, and billing block on the slipcover.

As you can see in the picture below, the steelbook converts Matt Ryan Tobin’s tension-fueled poster design into something that fits a steelbook cover. That means that the steelbook is primarily black with hints of red coming from the illuminated lights. The metal itself is a slightly reflective matte print that does retain some fingerprints. Inside, you’ll find the variant version of Tobin’s poster design. The Ultra HD disc features the red lightbulb while the regular Blu-ray features the golden lightbulb.

Overall, A Quiet Place is a fantastic feature film debut for John Krasinski. The film is one of those rare sci-fi horror thrillers where you care about all of the characters in the film. The video quality and audio mix are both amazing and while the special features are the same as the previous release, the steelbook design is awesome thanks to Matt Ryan Tobin’s Mondo poster.

