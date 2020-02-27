‘Candyman’ official trailer has us afraid of bathroom mirrors

It has been a long time coming, but the time has finally come. With the roaring freight train that is Jordan Peele’s career, we now have the promised trailer of his and director Nia DaCosta’s long awaited horror film, Candyman.

Made famous by modern horror icon Clive Barker, the 2020 film will carry a lot of the same elements that made the original so frightening, with the additional Jordan Peele twist. Going back to classic horror roots, Candyman also paints a unique picture of social commentary on the nature of gentrification in urban areas, as it has been mentioned to be the “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 film. Check out the trailer below!

There’s still no news as to Tony Todd will reprise his role, but IGN has reported in an interview that when asked about it, DaCosta stated “I really love Tony Todd. He’s iconic. I will say, what we do in this film is…” she paused, then continued, “What we do in this film is great, Jordan is great, and I don’t want to give anything away.” So we may get a possible return of Todd as the titular character.

Here’s the website’s official synopsis of the film:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

