February 24, 2020

Hex Mortis on why you should watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Joshua Cole from Hex Mortis Studios discusses one of the coolest shows on TV which just released its final season on Disney+. In the video, he goes in-depth about many of the amazing aspects from Star Wars: The Clone Wars including multiple story arcs and backstories that develop character relationships in a galaxy far, far away.

Hex Mortis grew up being a Star Wars and overall geek fanatic, so his knowledge on the subject matter is noteworthy.

Check out Josh's work here @hexmortisdesignsyndicate

You can catch new episodes of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+.

